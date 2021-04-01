Man, Woman Taken Into Custody in Pomona After Hours-Long Pursuit

POMONA - A man and a woman were taken into custody today in Pomona after leading authorities on an hours-long pursuit that began in Murrieta

and spanned four counties.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol units began pursuing a dark-colored pickup truck driven by a supposedly armed

man suspected of murder, CBS2 reported. The man led authorities south to Escondido in San Diego County before returning to Riverside County.

The man made his way through Jurupa Valley on the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway into the Ontario area in San Bernardino County. He eventually

exited the freeway in Los Angeles County before reentering on the eastbound side, driving on the right shoulder through heavily congested traffic.

During the pursuit, the man could be seen throwing papers out onto the freeway, raising his middle finger to pursuing authorities and taking both

of his hands off of the wheel as he drove at high speeds.

The man exited the eastbound Pomona Freeway in Pomona and led authorities through several residential areas, alleys and parking lots. At one

point, the man's erratic driving caused a head-on collision between a sedan and a box truck, though no one was reported injured.

The pursuit ended at about 7 p.m. after the man drove through a gas station and collided with a big rig.

The man surrendered to police, but was taken by paramedics to a hospital with an apparently injured leg. A woman passenger also surrendered and

was taken into custody.

