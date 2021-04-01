Fallbrook, Bonsall coronavirus case rates reach new lows

San Diego County public health officials reported 205 new infections and seven additional deaths on Sunday, March 28, for a total of 1,752 new cases and 53 deaths in the preceding week.

In the Fallbrook area, the 92028 ZIP code was showing a coronavirus case rate of 3.8 per 100,000 as of the week of March 7-13, the most recent week for which information is available.

That’s of course lower than the 6.7 per 100,000 case rate during Feb. 28 – March 6.

The county combines Bonsall’s 92003 ZIP code with Vista; the combined area had a case rate of 6.1 per 100,000 between March 7-13, also lower – albeit slightly – than the previous week’s 6.4 per 100,000.

There have been a total of 3,678 reported coronavirus cases in 92028, and 5,018 in the Bonsall-Vista jurisdiction, since the start of the pandemic last March.

The county said three new vaccination sites would open in the coming week, one in Escondido, one in Southeastern San Diego and another at the Sherman Heights Community Center.

A clinic will begin administering vaccines from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the North Inland First United Methodist Church, 341 Kalmia St. in Escondido. Appointments are required for the walk-through clinic which will have the capacity to vaccinate 250 people daily.

The Fallbrook Regional Health District was also planning a new vaccination event for Saturday, April 3, at Palomar College’s Fallbrook campus. The district said appointments will be required, but a reservation link was not yet available as of press time Monday, March 29.

The Del Mar vaccination site was closed Sunday due to vaccine supply shortages.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said the county will continue to ramp up vaccine distribution sites in spite of a shortage of doses in case supplies increase.

According to Fletcher, the county has the ability to administer 35,000 vaccines every day. Limited doses mean the actual number being injected is around 12,000 per day.

More than 1.66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to San Diego County, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency, and more than 1.57 million have been logged as administered. This number includes both county residents and those who work in San Diego County.

The HHSA on March 28 reported 885,647 people – or 32.9% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 – have received at least one dose of the two-shot vaccines, and 537,245 people – or 20% – have been fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to everyone in the state age 50 and older beginning April 1, then to everyone age 16 and up on April 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, March 25.

The Sunday, March 28 data from the Health and Human Service Agency increased the county’s cumulative totals to 269,480 cases and 3,547 deaths.

Of 13,216 tests reported Sunday, 2% returned positive.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in the county decreased March 27 to 180, from the previous day’s 197. Of those, 59 were in intensive care units, down from Thursday’s 70.

There were two community outbreaks reported March 28, with 54 cases associated with those outbreaks. There were 14 community outbreaks over the previous seven days.

City News Service contributed to this report.