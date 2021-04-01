Fallbrook Encore Club plans spring events

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club members look forward to resuming some in-person events soon now that many have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Encore club is a social club, but activities were necessarily limited during much of the last year.

A new executive board is currently being chosen for the coming 2021-2022 season. They are looking forward to serving with a fun-filled calendar. Club memberships are now being accepted for both new members and those renewing their membership. Anyone living in the Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz communities are welcome.

Inquiries should be directed to current membership chair Sherry Drzewicki at 949-751-9748. More information can also be found by visiting http://www.fallbrookencoreclub.com .

Continuing activities via Zoom include Cook Along, Thursday, April 15, at 4 p.m .; Book Club, Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m .; Bunco, Wednesday, April 21, at 1 p.m .; Bingo, Monday, April 26, at 1 p.m. and Easy Trivia, Monday, April 26, at 1 p.m. Those who want to join the fun should check the club newsletter for the details to sign up.

As in-person activities can resume, the calendar is expected to include a monthly coffee meeting held on the first Tuesday of each month September through June, and various games, dining, special celebrations, mystery adventures, hiking, visiting gardens or nurseries, book club and assorted opportunities to go to different points of interest each month.

Encore Club's Zoom Bingo group enjoys fun and conversation, top row, Kitty Weidner with sister Linda Johnson, Ardis Duhachek, Karen Swanson; middle row, Terry Derry, Carol Shrider, Judie Erickson; bottom row, Judi Nurse and Vicky Okelly.

A Luau Luncheon will be held June 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Pala Mesa Resort. It will be one of the first opportunities to meet in person and is expected to be a well-attended celebration of the return to life as normal.

The luncheon will provide an opportunity to meet new members who joined over the past year, in addition to welcoming those recently "flying up" from Fallbrook Newcomers Club. The new executive board will be introduced at that time. Most of the new board has served in the past in some capacity, but the co-presidents will be new for the coming season.

The next monthly meeting will be on Zoom, Tuesday, April 6, at 10 a.m. Matt Sherman from Myrtle Creek Winery will be speaking. It is a family run boutique winery, creating quality hand-crafted wine from grapes largely grown in their own vineyard and picked by hand. They have a passion for the craft and are a welcome addition to the growing wine culture in the Fallbrook area.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Encore Club.