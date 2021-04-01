FUHSD votes to resume in-class learning April 7

Parents of FUHSD students hold a rally to show their support of on-campus learning, March 28 at the corner of South Mission and Ammunition roads.

The Fallbrook Union High School District board held a special meeting March 29, and a 5-0 vote approved a return to on-campus learning effective April 7 albeit with a hybrid model.

"We needed to have school open," said FUHSD board president Diane Summers. "We understand the necessity to get this going."

District administrative staff worked with the Fallbrook High School Teachers Association on a plan to resume in-person learning. "We had a common interest in doing what was best for our students," said district superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez.

The district provided a learning preference survey to families of students enrolled in one of the district's schools and received approximately 1,550 responses. The responses indicated that 526 students, or approximately 34%, would prefer to continue with remote learning while the other 66% desire a return to the classroom. Families who wish to continue with distance learning will be allowed to do so after on-campus instruction resumes.

Fallbrook High School and Ivy High School students will return to school on Wednesday, April 7, although certificated staff and paraprofessionals will be back on the campus April 5. Oasis High School students will be able to meet in person with teachers beginning April 7.

"We will remain in this model for the remainder of the school year," Garza-Gonzalez said.

The hybrid model will ensure adequate spacing between students. "We are still able to provide six feet of distance for our students in all classrooms," Garza-Gonzalez said.

The hybrid model consists of cohorts of students physically present on alternating days with block class schedules.

The hybrid on-campus learning day will begin at 7:40 a.m., and students must leave at the end of the instructional day. "The gates will be opened and closed at specific times and students shall not arrive earlier," Garza-Gonzalez said.

The prohibition against arrival on school grounds earlier than the specified time addresses the scenario that parents on their way to work or taking students to an elementary school would need to drop off their children when the parents' vehicle can do so. "We are providing transportation free of charge," Garza-Gonzalez said.

Students arriving at the school will undergo symptom checks daily, and an isolation room will house students with a fever or other symptoms. Students must wear masks at all times; facial coverings will be provided for all students and lanyards will also be provided so that the students don't lose their masks while eating.

"I don't like the idea of our maintenance staff having to pick up after everybody," Summers said.

The school will also have 35 hand washing stations. "I like the hand washing stations," Summers said.

More information on the reopening plan can be found at https://www.fuhsd.net /.

Will Fritz contributed to this story.