Issa introduces bill to transfer sacred lands to the Pala Reservation

PALA – Rep. Darrell Issa introduced the Pala Band of Mission Indians Land Transfer Act, House Resolution 1975, a bill that will transfer approximately 721 acres of land adjacent to the Pala Reservation into federal trust status, Wednesday, March 17. This land was purchased by the Pala Band of Mission Indians in 2016 to prevent the construction of a landfill on sacred Chokla, Gregory Mountain, a site of tremendous cultural significance to Pala’s people.

The Pala Band said in a news release that the tribe is grateful to Issa for his partnership and willingness to introduce this bill. Transferring the Gregory Mountain cultural property into trust ensures that it will be forever protected as a part of the Pala Reservation. The Pala Band acknowledged Rep. Juan Vargas, who has worked with the tribe since 2016 to facilitate this land transfer.

“The Pala Band of Mission Indians wants to thank Congressman Issa for working with us to protect our sacred lands,” Robert Smith, chair of the Pala Band, said. “With his help, we will be able to maintain our ancestral stewardship over Chokla and the other sacred sites located on this deeply significant cultural landscape. We are also grateful to Congressman Vargas for his efforts on Pala’s behalf over the years.”

The Pala Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized tribe whose reservation is located along the Palomar Mountain range approximately 30 miles northeast of San Diego. The majority of the over 900 tribal members live on the 12,000-acre reservation, established for Cupeño and Luiseño Indians, who consider themselves to be one proud people – Pala.

Submitted by the Pala Band of Mission Indians.