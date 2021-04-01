Mother of four diagnosed with cancer again

In 2016, Evelia Ponce was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she successfully went into remission after completing chemotherapy and radiation. In November 2020, Ponce received the unfortunate news, however, that she had a unique and dangerous case of melanoma. It began on her upper chest, but it has since spread to her neck.

Ponce is a single mother of four sons, and she lived in Fallbrook for 44 years before moving to Temecula last year. She has been delivering the San Diego Union Tribune to residents since the mid-90s, and she is passionate about helping other people and keeping her customers up to date with the news.

"She makes sure that all of her customers get the paper, even now that she's sick," her son Ismael Vasquez said. "All of her customers love her, but she doesn't want to reach out to them and ask for help."

Ponce has been financially struggling to afford the chemotherapy and radiation, and now her doctors are saying that the cancer needs to be removed surgically. It prompted her sons to create a GoFundMe fundraiser to help raise money for Ponce and her surgery.

"She was a single mom all our lives, she raised four sons all on her own," Vasquez said. "We want to be able to give back to her for everything she's done for us, but we need help."

Village News/Courtesy photo After being diagnosed with melanoma, Evelia Ponce's four sons have started fundraising, supporting her and covering her newspaper routes.

After her diagnosis in 2020, Vasquez said his mother felt hopeless and worried about finances, and she did not think having the surgery would be worth it if she was just going to face more debt. Her sons all disagreed, and this encouraged them to fundraise for her, support her, and even go to work delivering the San Diego Union Tribune in her place. So far, the GoFundMe fundraiser has raised over $1,500 with the support of friends and family.

"My mom is my everything," Vasquez said. "She puts everyone before herself, and she is just the best mom."

The funds raised through the GoFundMe page will go toward paying for her surgery to remove the cancer, chemotherapy and other medical expenses Ponce is facing.

"We are reaching out to the Friendly Village and asking for the support from this community," Vasquez said. "She's a strong and independent person so she has struggled to ask for help, but she needs it. We all want her to be here with us and we want her to be able to watch her grandchildren grow up."