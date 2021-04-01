The San Diego County Sheriff's Department encourages you to keep your neighborhood safe by reporting illegal marijuana dispensaries.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department recognizes the negative impact unlicensed marijuana dispensaries have on neighborhoods and businesses. Unregulated pot shops attract criminals involved with other illicit drugs and are often the catalyst for violent crime, property crime and financial crime that affect us all.

Products sold at unlicensed cannabis facilities are cultivated and manufactured using processes which may be harmful to consumers and are often marketed toward children.

The sheriff's department is committed to the safety of local communities through enforcement of these illegal operations. They listen to community concerns. If anyone has information about the illegal sale or cultivation of marijuana within the sheriff's jurisdiction, they can contact the department by using one of these methods:

• Call the Fallbrook sheriff's patrol station, 760-451-3100

• Call the sheriff's non-emergency line at 858-565-5200

• Submit a tip through San Diego County Crime Stoppers by visiting http://www.sdcrimestoppers.org or calling 888-580-8477

• Email the sheriff's webmaster at [email protected]

The sheriff's department values its partnership with the community and encourages you to continue helping to keep our neighborhoods safe. Report suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency.

Submitted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.