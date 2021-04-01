Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Teen who fell 30 feet off trail is rescued by helicopter

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/1/2021 at 1:54pm

helicopter rescue a teenager

Village News/North County Fire photo

A San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter is able to help rescue a teenager who fell off the side of a trail in Fallbrook Wednesday, March 24.

Firefighters rescued a teenager who fell over the side of a trail in Fallbrook Wednesday afternoon, March 24.

Dispatchers were told around 3:50 p.m. that someone – possibly a hiker – needed to be pulled off a slope or cliff in the area of Sleeping Indian and Conejo roads on the southwestern edge of Fallbrook near Oceanside, according to information from Capt. John Choi of North County Fire Protection District.

Fire crews from North County Fire, the Oceanside Fire Department and Camp Pendleton Fire Department arrived to find a teenage girl, who had previously been hiking with friends and fell approximately 30 feet down some rocks.

According to Choi, a sheriff's department helicopter was able to hoist the victim and take her to Bonsall Elementary School, where she was transferred to an ambulance. The teen suffered major but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, Choi said.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/01/2021 15:23