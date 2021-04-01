Warrior nine outscored 9-1 on Opening Day

Last updated 4/1/2021 at 1:13pm

Opening Day for Fallbrook High School’s baseball team was March 23, and the Warriors lost a 9-1 contest to Carlsbad on the Lancers’ diamond.

“We’re a very young team,” Fallbrook coach Patrick Walker said. “We’re kind of rebuilding.”

The 2020 Warriors included 11 seniors. Current senior Tyler Nolan started the March 23 game on the mound for Fallbrook.

“Did a good job pitching, threw strikes,” Walker said.

Walker also used two relief pitchers: sophomore Ethan Rink and junior Michael Perez.

“All of them did a great job on the mound. They threw strikes,” Walker said.

That move forced the Lancers to put the ball into play rather than obtain baserunners by walks.

“They can hit,” Walker said of the Lancers.

The game was part of the Pirate-Falcon Classic which is organized by Oceanside High School and Scripps High School.

