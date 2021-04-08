Breese, Evans, Rodas and Rayon named March Students of the Month

March Student of the Month Sydney Breese has been involved in the Fallbrook National FFA Organization program, as well as theater and choir.

FALLBROOK – Sydney Breese, Ashley Evans, Erica Rodas and Felipe Rayon are the students recognized as March Students of the Month of Fallbrook Union High School District. The students were recognized with the monthly caravan to their homes by administrators and teachers of the district, community representatives and Student of the Month Committee members.

Students were greeted with balloons and yard signs, and their teachers, school principals and family members honored them as they spoke about their character and accomplishments.

Breese, nominated by Doug Sehnert, agriculture teacher at Fallbrook High School, has been highly involved with the school’s successful agricultural program. Having conducted livestock projects, ranging from market swine to market beef, she has met all requirements to achieve the National FFA Organization state degree.

Additionally, Breese has been involved in theater and choir, having been a strong participant of Madrigals and taking Advanced Placement music theory. Because of her enjoyment of theater, she has served as a camp counselor for the local theater camp and helped decorate the theater during the holidays.

She has also volunteered as an assistant to the high school librarian. Sehnert, who has known and worked with Breese since her freshman year, said that she is goal-oriented, persistent, dependable, reliable and has an admirable work ethic.

Evans was nominated by two science teachers at Fallbrook High, Arlene Gomez and Marin Pinnell. With a 4.29 GPA, she has taken several AP classes during the past two years, including AP chemistry, AP English language, AP biology, AP English literature, AP U.S. government, AP Spanish language, and AP seminar and research.

Upon graduation, Evans will have earned the AP capstone and the Seal of Biliteracy. With her rigorous academic schedule, she has still been active on the varsity cheer team for two years, and as her coach, Gomez, said, “She was chosen to be a captain of the team for her outstanding work ethic, attitude and positive role modeling that she shows to all the cheerleaders.”

Evans also participates in yearbook and is president of CREW Club. Pre-pandemic, she organized and led CREW Club members in activities for special needs students that included movie nights and lunch time activities; during the pandemic, she has continued to plan and run virtual meetings and offer students virtual scavenger hunts, art projects and even dance parties.

Volunteering at her church, she helps with children’s church and with activities for the youth groups. Amazingly, she also works part-time as a gymnastic coach at Fallbrook Gymnastics. Evans plans to attend University of California, majoring in both political science and environmental studies and minoring in Spanish with the hope of studying abroad in a Spanish- speaking country.

Eventually, she plans to attend law school to become an attorney and focus on climate change as well as immigration issues. Pinnell described Evans as compassionate and loving, with a special affinity to those who are underrepresented.

Rodas, a very active and personable student, holds a 4.1 GPA and is described by Pinnell, who nominated her for this honor, as “a hard-working young lady who involves herself in school, her community and her family.

A successful AVID student, Rodas has taken AP courses that include AP chemistry, AP Spanish language and AP Spanish literature. Additionally, while in high school, she has taken two Computer Science college courses as well as a criminology course, just for interest. A member of AAUW’s mentor program, she has participated in various activities with her mentors; she is grateful for her involvement with the annual speech competition, which has given her confidence and helped her improve her speaking skills.

A well-balanced student, Rodas has also enjoyed participating on the school’s cross-country, track and lacrosse teams during her high school years. Having done various community service activities, she has found her service at the Fallbrook Library and especially, at the Angel Shop rewarding. During the pandemic, she has volunteered as a virtual peer tutor for high school students in chemistry. Rodas loves her weekend commitment as an altar server at both Spanish and Bilingual Mass services.

When asked what she likes about Fallbrook High School, Rodas immediately responded how much she appreciates the teachers, always willing to help her and always being available because “they care.” She plans to major in biochemistry; currently, she has been accepted by University of California San Diego, University of California Santa Barbara, California State University San Marcos, Fullerton and San Bernardino. Admirably, Rodas has also researched missionary work in her future and developing a charity to help those in need.

Village News/Courtesy photo Ashley Evans received two nominations for March Student of the Month and plans to attend University of California, majoring in both political science and environmental studies.

Rayon, nominated by his teacher at Ivy High School, Sheri Ryan, completed all his graduation credits to graduate early this semester. Ryan said about Rayon that he is “an extremely hard worker. While many students have had a hard time focusing with virtual learning, Felipe, despite being a second language learner the past three years, has excelled.”

Although he has had several challenging obstacles in his young life, Rayon has persevered. Because he is now out of high school, he works long hours with his father and intends to attend Palomar College next fall. When he has any spare time, he enjoys playing soccer. Rayon appreciates immensely the teachers at Ivy High School, who have always helped him learn.

The FUHSD March Students of the Month not only perform well in academics and extracurricular activities, but also reflect exceptional moral character and citizenship.

Submitted by the FUHSD Students of the Month Committee.