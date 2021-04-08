Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

High Clouds, Cooler Weather Predicted For San Diego County

 
Last updated 4/11/2021 at 12:20pm

Wind and cooler temps expected

SAN DIEGO – Marginally cooler weather was predicted today for San Diego County, with an expansive shield of high clouds, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer should be sufficient to generate some sprinkles across the coastal basin Monday night into early Tuesday, and possibly again Tuesday night, with minimal accumulations expected, the NWS said.

Cooling was expected to intensify Monday and Tuesday in response to a low-pressure system developing over the northern Great Basin, the weather service said.

"This could enhance onshore flow across the region, bringing gusty winds to desert slopes and passes Monday through Wednesday - strongest Tuesday - and a deeper marine layer," forecasters said.

Thursday was expected to see a return to a warming trend that will continue into the weekend, with more shallow marine layer clouds each night and morning at the coast, the NWS said.

High temperatures in coastal areas Sunday were expected to be 63-68 degrees, with overnight lows of 50-55, the weather service said. Inland valley

highs will be 73-78 with overnight lows of 47-52.

Mountain highs were expected to be 71-80 with overnight lows of 43-51.

Desert highs will be 90-95 with overnight lows of 59-67.

Over the outer waters Sunday, breezy west-northwest wind gusts to 20 knots were expected to occur each afternoon and evening through Monday.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

