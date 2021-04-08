Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Johnson named to the dean's list at Lehigh University

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/8/2021 at 1:17pm



BETHLEHEM, Penn. – Dean’s list status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to James Johnson of Fallbrook in the fall 2020 semester.

Lehigh University is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities providing opportunities to more than 7,000 students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.

Submitted by Lehigh University.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/08/2021 15:46