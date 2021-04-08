Johnson named to the dean's list at Lehigh University

BETHLEHEM, Penn. – Dean’s list status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to James Johnson of Fallbrook in the fall 2020 semester.

Lehigh University is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities providing opportunities to more than 7,000 students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.

Submitted by Lehigh University.