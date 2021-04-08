Property taxes late after April 12

SAN DIEGO – Dan McAllister, treasurer-tax collector of San Diego County, reminded taxpayers Thursday, April 1, that they have just days left to pay the second installment of their 2020-2021 property taxes before they face a 10% penalty plus a $10 fee.

“Our offices are still closed to the public, but we have a good alternative way to pay: Go online to http://sdttc.com and use an e-check,” McAllister said. “The normal delinquent date of April 10 falls on a Saturday, so you have two extra days to send in those payments.”

Paying with an e-check at http://sdttc.com is completely free; taxpayers just need their bank account and routing numbers. They will receive an immediate receipt once their payment is complete.

Online payments will be accepted until midnight Monday, April 12. Taxpayers should complete a payment well before the automatic midnight cutoff. Mail payments must be postmarked by April 12 to be considered on time.

So far, 37% of people have paid $1.3 billion in second installments, but $2.3 billion still needs to be collected.

“As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, we hope to reopen our branches with a focus on the health of our customers and employees,” McAllister said. “In the meantime, we encourage everyone to try our online payment system.”

As with previous installments, the treasurer-tax collector’s office will not accept cash payments; however, those who must pay in cash can obtain a cashier’s check or money order. They can mail their payment before the April 12 delinquent date using their return envelope to 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 162, San Diego, CA 92101.

Drop boxes will still be available outside all treasurer-tax collector branches for those who must drop off a check payment.

The delinquent date will not be extended due to COVID-19. If small-business owners or homeowners cannot pay their property taxes on time due to the pandemic, they must submit a penalty cancellation request by Thursday, May 6, along with their payment and printed evidence to prove how they were impacted.

More information can be found at https://www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/about-us/trending-2.html .

Submitted by the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector.