At the movies

Grab the keys, throw the children in the back seat and head for "D'Place." The beloved Bonsall movie theater is open. Finally. A rose by another name is now called "River Village Cinema D'Place" featuring a full refreshment center with hot, buttered popcorn.

Save money with each advanced ticket purchase while securing seats for your party during this limited seating environment. The new movie phone line is 760-214-9792 or go online to https://dplaceentertainment.com/location/river-village .

Coming April 18 is the internationally acclaimed anime movie from Japan "Kimetsu no Yaiba" translated to the "Demon Slayer." It is the top film around the world. People of all ages will want to see this one.

Later this summer, watch for Lin-Manual Miranda's retelling of his acclaimed play "In the Heights." Steven Spielberg's new "West Side Story" will be out at Christmas.

As part of his vision for the five theaters under his supervision, President Damon Rubio said, "River Village Cinema will one day soon be reoutfitted with reclining seats and expanded refreshments, maybe even a bar."

Rubio stumbled into the movie business quite by accident over 20 years ago. While studying theater in community college, like many students, he needed a part-time job. To his delight, he found an ad for employment at a local theater. Thinking he'd found his niche in the performing arts, he was disappointed when he arrived at the address and discovered it was a movie theater, not a live theater. Still needing a job, he applied, and the rest as they say is history.

His 20-year career evolved quickly. But River Village is a homecoming for him, as it was the first movie theater where he worked as a general manager. Over the years, as with most industries, the evolution of the movie industry went from film to digital to satellite and has also propelled Rubio to his new position overseeing a group of five movie theaters as president.

Part of his vision is to enhance the entertainment experience while attending the cinema by expanding the venue to include alternative events like opera, Broadway theater, ballet and concerts.

D'Place is located where it has always been since 1990 at the back of the River Village shopping center at 5356 South Mission Road at the corner of Highway 76. Be sure to add "River Village Cinema d'Place" to your favorites bar for quick access.

Applications are being accepted on the River Village Cinema is D'Place website. Look for "jobs" and apply. Who knows where your passion will lead you?

In town, the Fallbrook Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Street, is showing a weekly classic movie.

Coming April 16, one of my all-time favorites is Disney's "Pollyanna." The Mission Theater has plenty of snacks like popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, chili dogs and sodas.

For the $7 tickets, come at 5:30 p.m. when the door opens because, even with reservations, by arriving later the rate goes up to $10 per person.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, reservations are required. With only 25% capacity, owner Roy Moosa said he can only accommodate the first 75 people at each movie.

To reserve seats for this or any show, email [email protected]. Again, everyone needs a reservation. You could be turned away without one.

