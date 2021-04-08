FVA holds drive-thru ice cream social

Kindergartner Samantha Doria and her mother, Mrs. Doria, display her student awards which she picked up at the drive-thru ice cream social, March 26.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Virtual Academy held a drive-thru ice cream social Friday, March 26. Students and their family had an opportunity to drive up and pick up an ice cream, while also receiving their trimester award.

Village News/Courtesy photo The staff and students of Fallbrook Virtual Academy celebrate trimester awards at their drive-thru ice cream social.

"We had a great turnout for this event. Our FVA staff has worked very hard to build a great relationship with our school community since August," Aimee Plette, principal of FVA, said. "The drive-thru event gave us an opportunity to see the students safely in person.

"We would like to thank Child Nutrition Services for helping us order the ice cream, all our FVA staff for helping at the event, custodial crew for their assistance, Dr. Lea Curcio from the district office and Nancy Knight for the beautifully made aprons, with matching masks," Plette said.

Submitted by Fallbrook Virtual Academy.