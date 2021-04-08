Reasons why the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended

As millions of Americans roll up their sleeves and receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we wanted to share our thoughts as both private citizens and the medical directors for the North Zone EMS response agencies.

We have both received the COVID-19 vaccine and want to encourage others to protect themselves, their family, and their community. One of the things we hear is “But, I am hesitant about receiving the vaccine.”

Consider this. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe. As of Feb. 27, Pfizer-BioNTech™, Moderna™, and Janssen™/Johnson & Johnson™(J&J) COVID-19 vaccines have received Emergency U...