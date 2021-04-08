SD County reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

SAN DIEGO – County public health officials have reported 193 new COVID-19 infections and 12 additional virus-related deaths. April 4's data increased the cumulative number of infections to 271,527 and the death toll at 3,583. Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased to 197 Sunday, April 4 from Saturday, April 3's reported 185. The number of patients in intensive care units decreased to 55.

Of the 13,160 tests reported April 4, 1% returned positive. The 14-day running average as tallied by the county is 2.3%.

Vaccines were made available to everyone in the state age 50 and older as...