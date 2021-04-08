Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

City News Service 

SD County reports 193 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

 
Last updated 4/7/2021 at 1:04pm



SAN DIEGO – County public health officials have reported 193 new COVID-19 infections and 12 additional virus-related deaths. April 4's data increased the cumulative number of infections to 271,527 and the death toll at 3,583. Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased to 197 Sunday, April 4 from Saturday, April 3's reported 185. The number of patients in intensive care units decreased to 55.

Of the 13,160 tests reported April 4, 1% returned positive. The 14-day running average as tallied by the county is 2.3%.

Vaccines were made available to everyone in the state age 50 and older as...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

