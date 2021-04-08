Survey scam is back with a COVID-19 twist
Last updated 4/7/2021 at 1:57pm
PHOENIX – Did you receive a text with a survey about your vaccine? It’s one of those scams that just keeps reappearing… each time with a new twist. This time, the phony survey claims to be from pharmaceutical company Pfizer, with questions about their COVID-19 vaccine.
How the scam works
You receive an email or text message that claims to be from Pfizer, one of the pharmaceutical companies producing an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In some versions, the message claims that you will receive money for completing a quick survey. Other versions offer a “free” product or gift.
It sounds...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)