Survey scam is back with a COVID-19 twist

PHOENIX – Did you receive a text with a survey about your vaccine? It’s one of those scams that just keeps reappearing… each time with a new twist. This time, the phony survey claims to be from pharmaceutical company Pfizer, with questions about their COVID-19 vaccine.

How the scam works

You receive an email or text message that claims to be from Pfizer, one of the pharmaceutical companies producing an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In some versions, the message claims that you will receive money for completing a quick survey. Other versions offer a “free” product or gift.

It sounds...