'The First Three Initiative' is offered at Hope Clinic for Women

Hope Clinic for Women volunteers help their clients with a GED prep class. Passing the General Educational Development tests certifies that young women have high school-level academic skills.

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women was licensed as a free primary care medical clinic in Fallbrook by the California Department of Health in July 2020. The HCW medical team, nurse manager and physician assistant Brenda Robinson and nurse practitioner Gabriella Carenza, also completed their ultrasound training at that time.

The licensing and training could not have come at a more critical time with many medical services including pregnancy testing and ultrasounds difficult to secure in 2020. The fact that all services at HCW are at no cost to women is a benefit to those in the community dea...