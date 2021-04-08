Local Rotary Clubs send up a sign

Walt Perry and Dr. Steve Jones of the Rotary Club of Fallbrook prepare to clear brush along East Mission Road on March 27.

FALLBROOK – Driving along East Mission Road one day, Walt Perry noticed something troubling. The sign announcing the three Rotary clubs that serve the community (Fallbrook, Fallbrook Village, and Bonsall) was missing.

Perry, a member of the Fallbrook club, wondered if a recent storm had blown down the original sign. He was able to locate the old sign, but it was beyond repair. The area where the sign stood was also overgrown with shrubs and in need of some care.

A new sign was ordered and plans were made for its installation along with some much needed clean up at the sign's location. Th...