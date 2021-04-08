Driver Injured When SUV Goes Off Road in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK - An elderly woman was injured today when the SUV she was driving went off a road in Fallbrook and down an embankment, fire officials

said.

The crash happened at 12:55 p.m. Sunday on South Mission Road south of Quail Knoll Road, said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection

District.

Five units from the NCFPD arrived on scene and firefighters extricated the woman from the silver SUV and brought her up to the roadway, Choi said.

She was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the captain said.

