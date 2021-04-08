SDG&E donates $200,000 to help local restaurants

SAN DIEGO – The California Restaurant Foundation, a nonprofit that invests in and empowers California’s restaurants and its workforce, has received a $200,000 shareholder-funded charitable grant from San Diego Gas & Electric for its new Resilience Fund.

The fund will support $2,000 grants to single-unit restaurants in San Diego County with priority given to restaurants owned by women and people of color. SDG&E has partnered with SoCalGas, Pacific Gas & Electric and others to provide $1.25 million in support to restaurants in eight counties in California, including San Diego.

“Not only...