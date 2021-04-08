Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SDG&E donates $200,000 to help local restaurants

 
Last updated 4/8/2021 at 4:34pm



SAN DIEGO – The California Restaurant Foundation, a nonprofit that invests in and empowers California’s restaurants and its workforce, has received a $200,000 shareholder-funded charitable grant from San Diego Gas & Electric for its new Resilience Fund.

The fund will support $2,000 grants to single-unit restaurants in San Diego County with priority given to restaurants owned by women and people of color. SDG&E has partnered with SoCalGas, Pacific Gas & Electric and others to provide $1.25 million in support to restaurants in eight counties in California, including San Diego.

“Not only...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

