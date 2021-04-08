Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
March 11

3900 block Reche Rd. Simple battery

March 12

Pala Rd. @ Gird Rd. Arrest: False personation of another

March 13

500 block W. Elder St. Petty theft

100 block College St. Arrest: Burglary

March 14

32100 block Dos Ninas Burglary

5700 block Camino Del Cielo Arrest: Battery: Spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc

5500 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Death

3800 block Forbell Pl. Miscellaneous reports

1400 block Los Amigos Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent

1000 block Las Nuevas...



