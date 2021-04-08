SHERIFF'S LOG
March 11
3900 block Reche Rd. Simple battery
March 12
Pala Rd. @ Gird Rd. Arrest: False personation of another
March 13
500 block W. Elder St. Petty theft
100 block College St. Arrest: Burglary
March 14
32100 block Dos Ninas Burglary
5700 block Camino Del Cielo Arrest: Battery: Spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc
5500 block Rainbow Heights Rd. Death
3800 block Forbell Pl. Miscellaneous reports
1400 block Los Amigos Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent
1000 block Las Nuevas...
