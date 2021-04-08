Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

SRK given FPUD contract to replace Gum Tree Pipeline

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/8/2021 at 4:37pm



SRK Engineering received the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to replace FPUD’s Gum Tree Pipeline.

The FPUD board voted 5-0 Monday, March 22, to award SRK a $428,500 contract, which matches the Escondido company’s bid. The work will replace approximately 1,400 feet of 20-inch diameter cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe along with associated appurtenances.

FPUD's pipeline and valve replacement program includes a priority list of replacement projects. The criteria includes the facility age and a history of failures.

“We identified the Gum Tree Pipeline as a priority be...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020