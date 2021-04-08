SRK given FPUD contract to replace Gum Tree Pipeline

SRK Engineering received the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract to replace FPUD’s Gum Tree Pipeline.

The FPUD board voted 5-0 Monday, March 22, to award SRK a $428,500 contract, which matches the Escondido company’s bid. The work will replace approximately 1,400 feet of 20-inch diameter cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe along with associated appurtenances.

FPUD's pipeline and valve replacement program includes a priority list of replacement projects. The criteria includes the facility age and a history of failures.

“We identified the Gum Tree Pipeline as a priority be...