Dear Supervisor Jim Desmond,

I’ve just read your article in the latest Village News edition, regarding the COVID-19 updates. It was good to see a list of the people who have disabilities or illnesses that are now available to receive vaccines, but it was hard for me to see that one had to have a computer with internet service to access that list.

I fully realize that it is 2021, but I can’t believe that I am the only person in San Diego County that does not have internet service and a computer.

What would it cost to list a telephone number for help? What would it cost to have a real human on the line who could an...