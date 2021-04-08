More progress

We continue to make great progress in our fight against COVID-19. San Diego County expects a strong supply of vaccines to arrive over the next few weeks, which has allowed those 50 and over to become eligible for the vaccine.

On April 15, those 16 years of age and over will be eligible to receive the vaccine! This is great news as we make progress in our fight against COVID-19. We've administered over 1.7 million vaccines to San Diegans and that number continues to climb.

The County of San Diego has also opened up three more COVID-19 vaccination clinics, including one in North County. A new...