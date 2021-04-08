Ahead of peak fire season, Governor Newsom announces surge in firefighting support

SACRAMENTO – Following last year’s record-breaking fire season, Governor Gavin Newsom announced March 30 emergency early action to boost firefighting support as California faces another difficult wildfire year. Using Emergency Fund authorization, Governor Newsom has approved $80.74 million for 1,399 additional firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to bolster fuels management and wildfire response efforts.

The Governor’s January 2021 budget proposes $1 billion to support wildfire and forest management.

“In California, climate change is making th...