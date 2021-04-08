Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ahead of peak fire season, Governor Newsom announces surge in firefighting support

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2021 at 11:41am



SACRAMENTO – Following last year’s record-breaking fire season, Governor Gavin Newsom announced March 30 emergency early action to boost firefighting support as California faces another difficult wildfire year. Using Emergency Fund authorization, Governor Newsom has approved $80.74 million for 1,399 additional firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to bolster fuels management and wildfire response efforts.

The Governor’s January 2021 budget proposes $1 billion to support wildfire and forest management.

“In California, climate change is making th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/08/2021 16:15