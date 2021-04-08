SANDAG allocates $5,497,000 for San Onofre to Pulgas double tracking

The San Diego Association of Governments allocated an additional $5,497,000 for the project to provide a double track railroad corridor between the San Onofre and Pulgas control points.

The SANDAG board voted 19-0 March 26 to accept and allocate $106,405,000 of Trade Corridor Enhancement Program funding provided by the California Transportation Commission. The allocations include $567,000 for the design and $4,930,000 for the construction of Phase 2 of the double tracking project, and an additional $1,000,000 was allocated for the relocation of the control point by the inactive San Onofre N...