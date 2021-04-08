Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

SANDAG allocates $5,497,000 for San Onofre to Pulgas double tracking

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2021 at 11:32am



The San Diego Association of Governments allocated an additional $5,497,000 for the project to provide a double track railroad corridor between the San Onofre and Pulgas control points.

The SANDAG board voted 19-0 March 26 to accept and allocate $106,405,000 of Trade Corridor Enhancement Program funding provided by the California Transportation Commission. The allocations include $567,000 for the design and $4,930,000 for the construction of Phase 2 of the double tracking project, and an additional $1,000,000 was allocated for the relocation of the control point by the inactive San Onofre N...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/08/2021 16:15