Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Six Warriors given cross country all-league honors

Contreras, Gartner, Lynas, Petersen on first team

 
Last updated 4/7/2021 at 11:27am



On March 29, the Valley League cross country coaches selected the all-league teams for the 2020-21 season, and those teams included six Fallbrook runners.

Danny Contreras was chosen for the boys first team. The girls first team included Rori Gartner, Avery Lynas, and Abby Petersen. Dawson Fluck and Fisher Phillips were on the boys second team. Ten boys and 10 girls were on the first team while ten boys and ten girls were on the second team.

Normally the all-league selections are based on performance at the league championship meet; the top 10 finishers are given first-team recognition whi...



