Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warrior girls drop two basketball games against Carlsbad

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2021 at 11:26am



The Fallbrook High School girls basketball team opened 2020-21 play March 26 at home against Carlsbad, and the Warriors then played Carlsbad on the Lancers' court March 27. The results gave Carlsbad a 2-0 season record and Fallbrook a season mark of 0-2.

"It was rough. We haven't played in quite some time," said Fallbrook coach Trae Harrison.

Harrison wasn't disappointed that the Warriors lost both games. Carlsbad is in Division I for playoff purposes and the Lancers are often among the top eight Division I teams who compete in the Open Division during the post-season. Fallbrook is a Divi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/08/2021 16:15