Warrior girls drop two basketball games against Carlsbad

The Fallbrook High School girls basketball team opened 2020-21 play March 26 at home against Carlsbad, and the Warriors then played Carlsbad on the Lancers' court March 27. The results gave Carlsbad a 2-0 season record and Fallbrook a season mark of 0-2.

"It was rough. We haven't played in quite some time," said Fallbrook coach Trae Harrison.

Harrison wasn't disappointed that the Warriors lost both games. Carlsbad is in Division I for playoff purposes and the Lancers are often among the top eight Division I teams who compete in the Open Division during the post-season. Fallbrook is a Divi...