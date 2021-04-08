Warriors defeat Frogs to open softball season

The first Fallbrook High School softball game of the 2021 season ended with the Warriors taking an 18-17 victory over Guajome Park.

"I think the game was a good first game," said Fallbrook coach Lisa Stehle. "I'm happy with what I saw."

The game was played March 26 at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista. The Warriors held a 16-5 lead after 3 1/2 innings before the Frogs scored 12 runs in their final four batting innings.

"It showed us where we need to improve. It showed us where we need to work," Stehle said.

The game began with a leadoff homer by junior Baylee Howley. "That always helps to get o...