Warriors end girls volleyball season 2-4

Fallbrook High School's girls volleyball team posted a 2-4 record for the 2020-21 season including a 1-3 mark in Valley League competition.

"We didn't get very many wins," said Fallbrook coach Jason Dale.

Three of the Warriors' six matches went to five games and two of them were four-set competitions. Only one of Fallbrook's losses was in three games.

"We fought so hard and we were so close," Dale said.

Fallbrook began league competition March 24 at Valley Center. A 25-21 Valley Center win in the first set was followed by 25-14, 25-17, and 25-21 Fallbrook triumphs. The Warriors had a total...