Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors end girls volleyball season 2-4

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/7/2021 at 11:25am



Fallbrook High School's girls volleyball team posted a 2-4 record for the 2020-21 season including a 1-3 mark in Valley League competition.

"We didn't get very many wins," said Fallbrook coach Jason Dale.

Three of the Warriors' six matches went to five games and two of them were four-set competitions. Only one of Fallbrook's losses was in three games.

"We fought so hard and we were so close," Dale said.

Fallbrook began league competition March 24 at Valley Center. A 25-21 Valley Center win in the first set was followed by 25-14, 25-17, and 25-21 Fallbrook triumphs. The Warriors had a total...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/08/2021 16:15