Young Warriors shut out in return to boys lacrosse

The Fallbrook High School boys lacrosse team – or at least the players who aren't involved with other sports – returned to game action March 30 at home against Temecula Valley but lost to the Golden Bears by a 13-0 margin.

"We didn't do too good," said Fallbrook coach Mike Zinniger.

"It's a lot of factors," Zinniger said. "We have a very young team, a lot of sophomores and freshmen. However, a lot of upperclassmen are playing football."

Zinniger had 15 players on March 30. This year Fallbrook has a varsity team only, which is the first time since the program's early years that the Wa...