Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bob Scott

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:39pm

Bob Scott

It is with great sadness that we share that Bob Scott died Jan. 11, 2021, at home with his family at his bedside thanks to hospice care. Our family is heartbroken that we have lost Bob so early in life. He fought a strong, hard battle with pancreatic cancer. As always, he kept a positive attitude.

He spent most of his growing up in Fallbrook where he enjoyed rural life in a small town. He graduated Fallbrook High School in 1979, then attended University of California San Diego and Universal Technical Institute in Arizona. He loved his water sports from a very young age, spending most of his time on the water swimming, air chairing and skiing.

Not surprising, his path would lead him to a 27-year career with the Orange County Harbor Patrol. He was involved in many fundraising events. All knew he was "always willing to lend a hand."

He is survived by his wife, Gigi; parents Dan and Sandi Scott; sister M'lu (Jack); nieces and nephews Tina, Ava, Xander and Austin; Aunt Judy and Uncle Clyde.

His smile and presence will be truly missed.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020