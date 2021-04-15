It is with great sadness that we share that Bob Scott died Jan. 11, 2021, at home with his family at his bedside thanks to hospice care. Our family is heartbroken that we have lost Bob so early in life. He fought a strong, hard battle with pancreatic cancer. As always, he kept a positive attitude.

He spent most of his growing up in Fallbrook where he enjoyed rural life in a small town. He graduated Fallbrook High School in 1979, then attended University of California San Diego and Universal Technical Institute in Arizona. He loved his water sports from a very young age, spending most of his time on the water swimming, air chairing and skiing.

Not surprising, his path would lead him to a 27-year career with the Orange County Harbor Patrol. He was involved in many fundraising events. All knew he was "always willing to lend a hand."

He is survived by his wife, Gigi; parents Dan and Sandi Scott; sister M'lu (Jack); nieces and nephews Tina, Ava, Xander and Austin; Aunt Judy and Uncle Clyde.

His smile and presence will be truly missed.