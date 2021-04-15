Help the children COVID-19 pushed even further behind

If 2020 has taught people anything, it’s that the most marginalized communities are not included in the American dream. The public health and economic crisis brought on by COVID-19, combined with the social justice movement sparked the George Floyd tragedy, have illuminated this truth. This past year, San Diego children whose families were already struggling have faced unprecedented challenges and have fallen further behind as the pandemic continues to impact their lives.

It is a known fact that for children to succeed across the education continuum, their basic needs – such as food on...