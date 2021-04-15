Kirk Paving given Dentro De Lomas resurfacing contract

In December, a Rainbow Municipal Water District water main broke in the 2800 block of Dentro De Lomas Road. The main break caused severe damage to the asphalt pavement, so replacement of the pavement will be required. Rainbow’s board voted 5-0, March 23, to approve a contract with Kirk Paving to provide the repaving.

Kirk Paving, which is based in Lakeside, will restore 17,500 square feet of asphalt pavement. Seven inches will be excavated, and 3 inches of new asphalt pavement will be placed over 4 inches of aggregate base. The work will also replace 500 feet of asphalt berm.

