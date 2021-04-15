North County Veterans Stand Down postponed

VISTA – North County Veterans Stand Down, an annual four-day event that enables homeless veterans from across San Diego County to receive much-needed services in a safe, friendly, drug-free and secure environment, has been rescheduled for Sept. 16-19.

As of April 1, there were 86 veterans and 30 family members registered for Stand Down, April 15-18. According to Matt Foster, president and chair, previous veteran guests were not willing to attend for various reasons, including the following: fear of losing their location to another homeless person if they leave; fear of catching COVID-19 a...