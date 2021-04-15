Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

North County Veterans Stand Down postponed

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2021 at 7:46pm



VISTA – North County Veterans Stand Down, an annual four-day event that enables homeless veterans from across San Diego County to receive much-needed services in a safe, friendly, drug-free and secure environment, has been rescheduled for Sept. 16-19.

As of April 1, there were 86 veterans and 30 family members registered for Stand Down, April 15-18. According to Matt Foster, president and chair, previous veteran guests were not willing to attend for various reasons, including the following: fear of losing their location to another homeless person if they leave; fear of catching COVID-19 a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/15/2021 13:13