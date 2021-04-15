Palomar's Governing Board resolves to support AB 927

Palomar College is seeking to add bachelor's degrees to its program.

SAN MARCOS – The Palomar College Governing Board passed a resolution by unanimous vote at its April 6 meeting in support of California Assembly Bill 927, which would allow the college to provide targeted bachelor's degrees focused on workforce development.

Introduced to the California Assembly, Feb. 17, by Assemblymember Jose Medina, D-Riverside, the bill is entitled, "Public postsecondary education: community colleges: statewide baccalaureate degree pilot program."

Under the referenced pilot program that began in 2015, 15 community college districts in the state were eligible to develop...