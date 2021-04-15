Three of Erle Stanley Gardner's secretaries, Helene Seay, left, with Millie Conarroe and Jean Bethell, sit out in front of the house on Pala Road.

The house for sale on Pala Road just south of Whispering Oaks Terrace is not the former home of Erle Stanley Gardner, but it was the home of at least two notable residents. Gardner never lived there, and I don't believe he ever owned it, but it has a many storied past and does have a connection to the prolific Perry Mason author. Gardner's residence is located on the Pechanga Reservation in the hills near the casino and Journey Golf Course.

The house for sale is recognizable for its distinctive rockwork terracing around the foundation and for the stained-glass window on the north side. It i...