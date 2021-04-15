Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rebecca Marshall Farnbach
Special to Valley News 

The house on Pala Road

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/14/2021 at 10:09pm

Helene Seay with Millie Conarroe and Jean Bethell

Valley News/Courtesy photo

Three of Erle Stanley Gardner's secretaries, Helene Seay, left, with Millie Conarroe and Jean Bethell, sit out in front of the house on Pala Road.

The house for sale on Pala Road just south of Whispering Oaks Terrace is not the former home of Erle Stanley Gardner, but it was the home of at least two notable residents. Gardner never lived there, and I don't believe he ever owned it, but it has a many storied past and does have a connection to the prolific Perry Mason author. Gardner's residence is located on the Pechanga Reservation in the hills near the casino and Journey Golf Course.

The house for sale is recognizable for its distinctive rockwork terracing around the foundation and for the stained-glass window on the north side. It i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/15/2021 13:13