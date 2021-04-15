CTK King's Players announce auditions for Bye Bye Birdie

FALLBROOK – Christ the King Lutheran Church's King's Players are excited to announce auditions for the Youth Performance Edition of "Bye Bye Birdie" on May 3, from 6-8 p.m., at Christ the King, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Actors ages 8-18 are invited to audition. To audition, performers must memorize and sing a one minute song with karaoke type accompaniment. This show needs at least three strong male performers, three strong female performers and several supporting and ensemble roles.

"Bye Bye Birdie" is a fun romp into the 1950s as Conrad Birdie, famous rock and roll singer, is going...