Wedges, Wine & Whiskey is a huge hit for the Boys & Girls Club

The best dressed foursome is awarded to, from left, Sam Logan, Rick Levy, Royal Anderson, and Mike Gordon in their kilts.

FALLBROOK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of North County raised over $120,000 with their Wedges, Wine & Whiskey event that took place April 9-10.

This special two-day event included an Around the World in 18 Holes golf tournament that sold out within days of tickets going on sale. One-hundred-twenty golfers flooded the Golf Club of California to show their support for our local youth.

The Del Rey Avocado foursome, led by Donny Lucy came in first place at the event with a score of 55. Sam Logan's foursome took home the prize for best dressed with their authentic Scottish kilts.

