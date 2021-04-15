$2.2 million in MWD overcharges returned to Fallbrook and Rainbow water agencies

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Water Authority has distributed $44.4 million to its 24 member agencies, including more than $900,000 to the Fallbrook Public Utility District and more than $1.3 million to the Rainbow Municipal Water District.

The money was returned to the Water Authority by the Los Angeles-based Metropolitan Water District of Southern California to pay legal damages and interest.

The $44.4 million has been returned to member agencies in proportion to their payments between 2011-2014. The Water Authority does not have a say in how member agencies use the refunds.

The mone...