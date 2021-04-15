Earth Week cleanup aims to double its impact in San Diego County
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 9:22pm
SAN DIEGO COUNTY – After its postponement and production of a smaller cleanup in 2020 due to COVID-19, I Love A Clean San Diego County returns its Creek to Bay Cleanup to its traditional annual date during Earth Week Saturday, April 24.
This year’s environmental event will operate under the decentralized, socially distanced model introduced last year where volunteers clean up close to their homes. Organizers aim to double the event’s litter removal impact by issuing a 30,000-pound, one-day challenge to all participants.
This is an opportunity for all county residents to safely volunt...
