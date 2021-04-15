FRHD sponsors blood drive, facilitates COVID-19 vaccinations

FALLBROOK – The San Diego Blood Bank held a blood drive in the parking lot at the administrative office of Fallbrook Regional Health District, 138 S. Brandon Road, Wednesday, March 31. The Blood Bank collected 21 donations that will touch the lives of up to 63 people.

"Fallbrook Regional Health District thanks everyone who donated and/or offered to donate, especially during this unprecedented time when the need for blood is high," Rachel Mason, executive director of San Diego Blood Bank, said. "Additionally, thank you to the professionals at San Diego Blood Bank for their expertise and o...