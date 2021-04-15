Keep mosquitoes out of your backyard oasis

A backyard retreat can be more enjoyable when homeowners find ways to keep mosquitoes at bay.

FALLBROOK – The value of a retreat-like backyard was never more apparent than in 2020. Over the last year-plus, much of the world has been spending time at home as the coronavirus pandemic. People have looked for a respite from the pandemic, and many turned their attention to their own backyards to provide such an escape.

The online home remodeling platform Houzz reported a 58% annual increase in project leads for home professionals in June 2020. Contractors who specialize in outdoor spaces saw the biggest increase in demand. A revamped outdoor space can provide the perfect retreat for h...