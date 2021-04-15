Roses are blooming but watch out for fungi

Many gardeners are having – or are about to have – their first flush of blooms. Climate change is influencing the weather and effecting the accustomed pruning schedule. The erratic temperatures also have a bearing on the growth of the plants. Roses didn't stop growing this past winter. I was one of those gardeners who pruned later than I had hoped.

Even so, I have buds opening on the bushes that were pruned on schedule. Now the conditions for fungi are present, and rust and/or mildew which will need control with fungicides – and even stripping infected leaves if the infestation is he...