SDG&E accepting applications for Environmental Champions Grant Program through April 30

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas and Electric has kicked off its 11th annual Environmental Champions grant program – an initiative funded by shareholder dollars to support the work of local nonprofit organizations engaged in wide-ranging environmental protection and education efforts. For the first time, the program has set aside additional funds specifically for a new tree planting initiative.

SDG&E invites qualified organizations to apply for program funding that supports climate action in one or more of the following areas: urban greening, climate literacy and clean transportation. Priorit...