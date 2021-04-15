Silvergate's unique memory care solution fosters improved quality of life

Resident Janet Schultz, who recently moved to Silvergate, spends time crafting in the Memory Care Suites activity room at the senior living community.

FALLBROOK – Moving a loved one into a memory care environment can be a difficult decision for families who are faced with the many challenges inherent to dementia, Alzheimer's disease and memory loss. Yet, understanding what makes a memory care community unique can make all the difference in a family's search for specialized care and the right team of qualified nurses and trained caregivers.

First, memory care is different from regular assisted living. It constitutes more than simply assisting with the activities of day-to-day life. An excellent memory care provider delivers a higher lev...