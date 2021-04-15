Silvergate's unique memory care solution fosters improved quality of life
Last updated 4/14/2021 at 9:46pm
FALLBROOK – Moving a loved one into a memory care environment can be a difficult decision for families who are faced with the many challenges inherent to dementia, Alzheimer's disease and memory loss. Yet, understanding what makes a memory care community unique can make all the difference in a family's search for specialized care and the right team of qualified nurses and trained caregivers.
First, memory care is different from regular assisted living. It constitutes more than simply assisting with the activities of day-to-day life. An excellent memory care provider delivers a higher lev...
