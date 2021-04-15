Temecula Valley Hospital receives comprehensive stroke center certification

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital announced Wednesday, April 7, that it received certification from DNV as a comprehensive stroke center, reflecting the highest level of expertise for the treatment of serious stroke events.

“With stroke care, you must have the best clinicians and resources, but also the ability to act quickly because of the time-critical nature of these events,” Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said. “Receiving this Comprehensive Stroke Certification validates all the efforts we have put into our stroke program and ensures the health and safety of...