Banners celebrate 2021 graduates

Bonsall High School is conducting an Adopt a Senior fundraiser to help this year's seniors celebrate their upcoming graduation. The staff plans to provide gifts to each graduating senior including yard signs, BHS T-shirts, Amazon gift cards and gift certificates to local businesses. As funds are raised, a banner for each student will be hung on the fence outside the school office. To donate, visit http://www.bonsallhs.com/ and go to the Adopt a Senior link at the far right.

