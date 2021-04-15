Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Banners celebrate 2021 graduates

 
Last updated 4/15/2021 at 11:14am

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Bonsall High School is conducting an Adopt a Senior fundraiser to help this year's seniors celebrate their upcoming graduation. The staff plans to provide gifts to each graduating senior including yard signs, BHS T-shirts, Amazon gift cards and gift certificates to local businesses. As funds are raised, a banner for each student will be hung on the fence outside the school office. To donate, visit http://www.bonsallhs.com/ and go to the Adopt a Senior link at the far right.

